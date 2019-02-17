O'Sullivan 'fails' to do his job in big Centrals win

FAB FIVE: Centrals bowler Rhys O'Sullivan delivered an inspiring bowling performance as the Kookaburras wrapped up the outright win over Redbacks on Saturday.

FAB FIVE: Centrals bowler Rhys O'Sullivan delivered an inspiring bowling performance as the Kookaburras wrapped up the outright win over Redbacks on Saturday. Cordell Richardson

RHYS O'Sullivan did not do his job against Redbacks on Saturday.

The Centrals bowler arrived at Limestone Park tasked with tying down an end; building pressure and producing dot balls so that his strike partner might make the breakthrough.

"My role in the team is to build pressure. Dot them up, so hopefully the bloke at the other end gets the wickets,” O'Sullivan said.

Instead, it was O'Sullivan with the breakthrough. Five of them to be precise.

He finished with match-best figures of 5/30, while Matt Guest (3/38) and Luke Barrett (2/26) provided quality cameos as Centrals wrapped up the Redbacks second innings en-route to a pivotal outright victory.

O'Sullivan did more than just "dot them up”. It was a complete bowling performance, with his five wickets accompanying six maidens and an economy rate of less than two runs an over.

"I just managed to put the ball in the right areas I guess,” a modest O'Sullivan said.

The Centrals bowler was happier to discuss what the outright result meant for his team's minor premiership chances.

It puts the Kookaburras in pole position to finish atop the regular season standings, and punch their ticket directly to the grand final.

"It was a big boost to the boys, especially going into the next game against Laidley who will be a very tough opponent,” O'Sullivan said.

"It gives us a good buffer. But we have to continue this form into next week.”

Centrals are the form team of the competition and seemingly peaking perfectly for finals time.

O'Sullivan put it down to stringent pre-match preparation and being a cohesive team.

"We had a gameplan for each of their batsmen and managed to stick to it and came up with the goods,” he said of the Redbacks' innings.

"I think Baz (Barrett) has been bowling and batting well. Guesty has been bowling well and hitting the ball the best I've seen from him.

"My offsider Geoff (Klease) - it's always a good partnership with him when he's on-song.

"Everyone is chipping in. It's easy (to play) because you know there's 11 blokes out there who will give you 110%.”