Naomi Osaka wows fans with new fashion choice

Japanese tennis ace Naomi Osaka has wowed fans with a set of brightly-coloured bikinis and extravagant pink hair.

The 23-year-old has joined forces with Los Angeles-based fashion brand Frankies Bikinis for a range that launches next month, The Sun reported.

"I think it's really important for brands to design for all women, not just certain sizes or shapes or body types," Osaka said in a press release.

"For me, it's important to align myself with brands that make inclusivity a priority."

Founder Francesca Aiello said the decision to work with the Japanese sportswoman was easy.

"To state the obvious, Naomi is extremely creative," she said.

"She has an amazing sense of style that she has made her own.

"She represents a strong female who is living out her dream and inspiring others to follow theirs.

"She is genuinely just an amazing person all around."

Aiello underlined Osaka's status as the leading female tennis player of her generation after she won a second Australian Open title this year.

The athlete, already the highest-paid woman in professional sport, was Queen of Melbourne following a 6-4, 6-3 straight sets victory over American rookie Jennifer Brady on the Rod Laver Arena.

Last month, Osaka wrote on Twitter the amount of people taking offence to her bikini snaps was "creeping me out".

"I just wanna say it's creeping me out how many people are commenting @ me to maintain my 'innocent image' and 'don't try to be someone your not'," Osaka said.

"You don't know me, I'm 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear?"

