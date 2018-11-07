Orion Lagoon name change possible after talks stall

THE highly-popular Orion Lagoon at Springfield could be renamed after negotiations between Ipswich City Council and Mirvac stalled.

Ipswich City Council will start an Expression of Interest campaign for naming rights to the lagoon at Robelle Domain parklands, Springfield Central.

The council had an agreement with Mirvac to name the Orion Lagoon from its opening in September 2015 until September 2018.

Negotiations between council and Mirvac on a further term have stalled.

Tens of thousands of people flock to the picturesque water playground at Springfield every weekend over summer.

A report presented to the council's Governance Committee recommended the council undertake an EOI to identify market interest in the Springfield Lagoon naming rights.

Finance and Corporate Services chief operating officer Jeffrey Keech said should the campaign result in council receiving interest from a number of parties, it is proposed that a tender process would then follow.

"The naming rights of the Springfield Lagoon presents an opportunity for council to generate revenue that can contribute to future benefits to the Ipswich community and the ongoing costs of operation and maintenance of the lagoon facility," he said.

"An external marketing professional specialising in naming rights will be engaged to advise council on progressing an effective EOI campaign to achieve the best outcome for council and the Ipswich community."

Naming rights will allow for directional, naming and safety signage at the lagoon.