Original music thriving at The Coronation Hotel

Joel is a journalist with 20 years of experience and since February, 2011 he has been the late reporter at The Queensland Times. Joel specialises in longer features and as the late reporter he chases all the breaking stories that unfold in the evenings. A die hard rugby league fan, Joel has been pushing hard for the Western Corridor bid to be admitted into the NRL.

MUSICIANS are being given the respect they so richly deserve at the Coronation Hotel.

That fact is now circulating like wildfire throughout the industry in the wake of what the West Ipswich hotel has done to promote original artists.

As of last week, in the past 14 months the Coronation Hotel had hosted 193 bands or solo performers in 287 performances.

Many of the bands, which include 30 interstate acts and six international acts, have played two or more gigs and several have played six.

Those bands were made up of 605 members, and all of those were paid to perform.

The QT spoke to the hotel's Ken Weaver and Nina Florence about how the pub has become a beacon for original artists.

"We started with a principle that we have all original acts in place and that we also take great care with the quality of the sound, both for the audience and the performers,” Mr Weaver, a sound recordist, said.

"When we were playing having someone care for your on-stage sound was really important, and pretty rare.

"If you are looked after on stage the chances are you will give a better performance.

"The other thing was respect for the musician through payment, so we prefer to deal directly with the musician rather than the promoter or booking agents.

"I think that is why we have so many repeat performances.”

The Flagipanis draw big crowds when they play at The Coronation Hotel.

There wouldn't be cover bands without original artists, and it is with good reason that The Coro' promotes originals.

"Ken and I are both musicians, and we've been in an original band, and there aren't many places around Brisbane or Ipswich that book original music,” Ms Florence said.

"They book cover bands, which is great, but we wanted to have a point of difference and just book original music. That is our ethos.

"It was really hard at the beginning, because I wanted to book multiple genres. I didn't want to just book punk or rock. I wanted a variety.

"It is hard to get that balance, but it just grew and grew and we have been really lucky.”

Friendly Fire are a favourite at the Coro'. Contributed

Country, punk, metal, looping ... industrial, electronica. You name it, The Coro has hosted it.

The hotel has been packed on many occasions when acts such as The Flangipanis perform and draw crowds from outside Ipswich.

"And we've had acts that would struggle to get a gig anywhere else, where the music starts and it empties the bar and everybody goes out in the smoker's area,” Mr Weaver grinned.

"But we view them as being original artists who have something meaningful to say, so it is important for Nina to be diverse with her bookings.”

Ms Florence said there was a bit of a backlash when they first started the "originals” concept.

"When we first started playing here with our band I had people scream out 'play Jimmy Barnes' and it took a little while to get the locals into it,” she said.

"But now they know what they are getting and they are excited, and people that you least expect are coming every Friday and they critique each band.

"Now they have become quite knowledgeable.”

Mr Weaver said you never know which of the acts performing at the Coro'

will become the next big thing.

"And that is quite exciting,” he said.

"One of our favourite acts we had here was The Baltimore Gun Club, a fantastic band from Brisbane that is touring the UK at the moment.”

Baltimore Gun Club (above left) and Friendly Fire (above right rocked at the Coronation Hotel. Contributed

Ms Florence received an e-mail recently from a lady trying to get a gig for a band from Manchester in the UK who said she had "heard about your brave venue”.

That bravery has certainly paid off and Mr Weaver said they would now like local and state government to recognise the importance and value of the live music industry in Ipswich and Brisbane.

"NSW and Victoria governments have realised this retrospectively after the live music industry was damaged by poor decisions,” he said.

"We are in a really good opportunity with the growth in this industry for support. With the statistics of what the Coronation Hotel has achieved I think that now is an appropriate time for the government to pro-actively support us, not through an arts grant, but through business support in order to keep the momentum going.”