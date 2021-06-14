Origin star to announce retirement

Former NSW Origin captain Boyd Cordner is set to announce his retirement from the NRL on Monday, according to The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield.

Repeated concussions have kept the 29-year-old from appearing at club level for the Sydney Roosters this year, however, he had been aiming to make his return around round 14.

Stream selected Fox League shows on Kayo Freebies completely free this June including NRL 360, Sunday Night with Matty Johns, Big League Wrap & more. No Credit Card. No Brainer. Register Free Now >

Rothfield reports that upon consulting with medical professionals, Cordner has instead chosen to call it quits rather than risk further injury.

Cordner enjoyed a decorated career in the top flight, winning three premierships at club level.

The first of that trifecta came in 2013, when the young Cordner played at lock in the Roosters' first grand final win in more than a decade.

He co-captained the Tricolours to the 2018 premiership alongside Jake Friend, who himself hung up the boots in similar circumstances earlier this year.

Cordner was the sole captain of the Roosters side that defeated the Canberra Raiders in the following year's decider.

In the representative arena, Cordner captained the Australian side in four of his 20 appearances at international level.

He was also the captain of the NSW Origin side that won the 2018 and 2019 series, having first assumed the role in 2017.

He played his final game of professional rugby league in Game I of last year's series, when he sustained a head knock that forced him from the field.

Wow. What a shame, but what a career. “Shock as Cordner forced into retirement” https://t.co/53O9cvzX2u — Lachlan Leeming (@LeemingLachie) June 13, 2021

So sad to see Boyd Cordner forced into retirement due to repeated concussions. And after Jake Friend earlier this year. It is great to see players putting their brain health first, the long term implications can be significant. Wish Cordner the very best in retirement — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) June 13, 2021

Originally published as Origin star to announce retirement