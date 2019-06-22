Origin shock: Maroons star ‘almost dies’ in hotel incident

Moses Mbye (left) trained on Saturday despite his near-death experience.

QUEENSLAND utility Moses Mbye is lucky to be alive after being found slumped outside his Perth hotel room by a team doctor on Friday morning.

The Sunday Mail can reveal Queensland team doctor Matt Hislop saved Mbye's life after the utility went into anaphylactic shock in a terrifying ordeal that stunned the close-knit Maroons team.

Without the quick thinking of one of Australia's leading sports medicos, Mbye has been told he would be dead.

The near-fatality represents one of the most distressing incidents in State of Origin's 39-year history.

Anaphylaxis is a potentially life-threatening, severe allergic reaction, usually to foods or insects, that can cause death within 15 minutes.

Incredibly, Mbye has told Queensland coach Kevin Walters he will play in Origin II - just 48 hours after fearing he would die.

Queensland hierarchy have confirmed to The Sunday Mail that they have filed a Critical Incident Report with senior management at their team hotel.

Mbye's mysterious collapse occurred around 10.30am on Friday during Queensland's day off.

Hislop found Mbye slumped on the floor unconscious outside his hotel room door after the 25-year-old father of three made an emergency call to him, only to pass out within seconds.

Carrying a first-aid kit, Hislop immediately used an EpiPen, an anti-allergy injection device containing a man-made version of adrenaline to revive the stricken Mbye.

The Queensland rookie understands he had only a few minutes left to live after his airways closed over when Hislop arrived on the scene to treat him.

Hislop was staying on the same floor as Mbye and raced to his aid, giving him an injection of epinephrine to his upper leg to save his life.

Queensland players were made aware of Mbye's collapse, and the Wests Tigers skipper relayed the news to his wife.

Mbye has told Queensland's medical team he has no allergies and has never before suffered anaphylactic shock from any allergy-related incidents.

The Noosa Pirates junior will undergo tests after Origin II when he returns home to Sydney, as Queensland doctors attempt to explain his sudden collapse.

Despite feeling weak for most of Friday, Mbye trained with his Queensland teammates at Saturday's captain's run and was adamant he would play his second Origin game before a sellout crowd of 60,000 at Perth's Optus Stadium.

Speaking at his captain's run press conference, Walters backed Mbye to play a key interchange role as the Maroons' super-sub after his seven-minute debut in Origin I.

"We have a lot of confidence in what Moses can bring," he said.

"Moses had just a little window of opportunity in game one, we know he is a terrific player at club level, he showed that he could handle the step up in class albeit for short period of time.

"But he will be ready to go when we need him."