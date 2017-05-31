23°
Sport

ORIGIN LIVE: Sam Thaiday's last minute take down

Tyson Otto | 31st May 2017 7:26 PM
Queensland Maroons State of Origin line up for 2017.
Queensland Maroons State of Origin line up for 2017. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THIS is it, they say. It's the best chance New South Wales will ever get to snap this unprecedented era of Queensland State of Origin dominance.

Maroons skipper Cameron Smith says winning this year's series without Greg Inglis, Matt Scott, Corey Parker and (for Game 1 at least) Johnathan Thurston is his biggest challenge - but Smith and his men have prepared ambushes like this before.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8.12pm. Follow our live coverage below.


EARLIER What actually went down during ugly Origin moment

 

From the car park
From the car park


The series opener of the 2000 Origin series is best remembered for Gorden Tallis getting sent to the sin-bin for blowing up at referee Bill Harrigan - but it's not been revealed there is a lot more to the story than that.

 

Tallis revealed on Fox League's On The Couch with Sterlo he was not sent off for accusing Harrigan of being a cheat.
It followed an incident where NSW pounced on a Queensland knock-on to score a try in controversial circumstances.
Tallis still claims there was a double knock-on and the try should have been taken off NSW.

"Yes, I did the wrong thing and that's not a proud moment, but there were two knock-ons and I'll stand by that in a court of law," he said.

"They're hard to win Origins and it was at a stadium where we struggled to win and there were about seven minutes to go and I knew if we got a turnover there we go down the other end and kick a field goal and we defend like Queensland then we could win a game there.

"Bill Harrigan sent me off and the true story is I said, 'You cheat'. Everybody has called the referee a cheat at that level because we're playing for bigger stakes.

"We're not kids playing in the park with our mates. And then Bill Harrigan sent me off because on tackle three I said, 'You're not going to be here in game two. Steven Clark is a better referee' and I put that in my book.

"Now, Bill and I, we work together at Triple M and he told me, 'I didn't send you off because you called me a cheat. I sent you off because you told me Stephen Clark was a better referee and it got right under my skin'."

 

EARLIER: Thaiday hits Maloney where it hurts

 

 

 

James Maloney has landed the first punch on Origin day, toppling Queensland rival Sam Thaiday in an epic "Rap of Origin" battle produced by Nova's Fitzy and Wippa.

The two famously loud-mouthed footy stars went head to head in a rap battle to Will Smith's 90s classic Gettin' jiggy with it - and the results were spectacular.

While Maloney was awarded the victory by the Nova team, the best sledge of the segment was clearly Thaiday's body slam referencing Maloney's reported threat to leave Cronulla at the end of this season if he is not granted a pay rise, despite being under contract for the 2018 NRL season.

Maloney went first and came up with some sweet lines.

"My name is James Maloney and I ain't no phony. Unlike slamming Sam, I ain't spitting baloney," he rapped.

"That's right I'm ready for that Origin win, sorry Sam, for the title you'll be foraging.

"As a five-eight I do the passing moves, today for you I'm passing grooves. Putting our boys up there ready for the win, throw in the towel Sam get in the sin bin.

"What about you other two? Wouldn't know a joke if it fell on you. I heard your show's supposed to make you laugh, that's for sure. Hey Wippa, can you show me your year 12 score.

"Fitzy your career is looking grim. Less time on research and more time in the gym. As a sportsman you never went very far, how does it feel to meet a real footy star.

"Sammy, you're a killer for the Broncos, not bad for a pack of drongos. You Maroons are bloody old news, now it's time to go, go the mighty Blues."

Thaiday's rebuttal was equally as strong.

"Well it's Origin night and I've been in the gymnasium, tonight there's a funeral at Suncorp Stadium," he said.

"You Blues will take another dive, you got less bite than Maroon 5. The Blues boys aren't looking very mean, you'll have more luck with Wippa on your team.

"Tonight we'll leave you in dismay. Why? Two words, Sam Thaiday.

"James I've seen you talking money on the news, but the Sharks mascot gets paid more than you. After tonight, one thing will be true, your face will be battered black, white and blue.

"So you've got the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, but I've seen more guts inside Mickey Mouse. You like to say that you bleed blue, but I've had smarter things on the bottom of my shoe.

"You've played in more teams than you have kids, like Wippa's undies, your career's hit the skids. I've got more prepared, but it's probably slander, now it's time to bow down to the mighty Queenslander."

Somebody stop the damn match.


TEAMS FOR GAME 1
NSW Blues: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Blake Ferguson, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Jarryd Hayne, 5. Brett Morris, 6. James Maloney, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. Aaron Woods, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Andrew Fifita, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Boyd Cordner (c), 13. Tyson Frizell. Interchange: 14. David Klemmer, 15. Wade Graham, 16. Jake Trbojevic, 17. Jack Bird. Extended bench: 18 Matt Moylan, 19 Jordan McLean, 20 Jack De Belin


Queensland Maroons: 1. Darius Boyd, 2. Corey Oates, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Justin O'Neill, 5. Dane Gagai, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Dylan Napa, 9. Cameron Smith (C), 10. Nate Myles, 11. Josh Papalii, 12. Matt Gillett, 13. Josh McGuire. Interchange: 14. Michael Morgan, 15. Sam Thaiday, 16. Aidan Guerra, 17. Jacob Lillyman. Extended bench: 18 Johnathan Thurston

News Corp Australia

Topics:  live blog maroons state of origin

Fast food outlets battle for slice of booming Ipswich suburb

Fast food outlets battle for slice of booming Ipswich suburb

Construction began this week on a new mega food precinct

Construction starts at new mega Ipswich food centre

BIG PLANS: An exciting, new shopping precinct will be built on 8.62ha of vacant land in Redbank Plains.

Major exciting fast food chains set to open in prime Ipswich centre

ORIGIN LIVE: Sam Thaiday's last minute take down

Queensland Maroons State of Origin line up for 2017.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8.12pm. Follow live with us

Angler reveals reason for ignoring 'no fishing' signs

Redbank Plains resident, Jesse Harrison, is defending his decision to fish at Springfield's Spring Lake and said he is helping native fish in the lake by removing pest fish.

One fisherman defends his decision to fish in Spring Lake

Local Partners

Why the punters are heading west to Walloon

Quiet achiever on the rise but eastern suburbs still our boom area

Family continues tradition

A RAAF E-7A Wedgetail airborne command and control aircraft takes off from Australia's main logistics base for ADF operations in the Middle East region. Inset; FLT LT Shelton is serving with 2 SQN in the Middle East.

Family link to operational deployment

5 things to do in the Scenic Rim

Emily is an 18-hand 1000kg Clydesdale from the Ipswich region. The eight-year-old steed belongs to Greta Stanfield from the Duggandan stud. They are pictured at the 2016 Ekka.

What's on in June

Stallholder reveals secret to market success

PASSIONATE: The Handmade Expo and Vintage Market at the Ipswich Turf Club. Addicted to Buttons stall owner Kylie van der Beek.

Why this local market is gaining in popularity

Jessica ready to take on challenge after Boonah crown win

Boonah Showgirl Jessica Lutter will promote youth involvement this year.

Local girl through and through

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Disney bosses are in hot water after star actress in the new Pirates of the Caribbean movie gloated about the monkey's seasickness during filming.

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

Married At First Sight's Simon takes to Tinder after confirming split with Alene

Simon McQuillan marries Alene Khatcherian in a scene from Married At First Sight.

WEDDED bliss has turned into a wedded miss for MAFS golden couple.

The hefty costs for cheering on our Maroons

HYPED: Gabby Dargel (left) and her partner Nathaniel Spreadborough are planning a road trip to see the State of Origin in Brisbane.

Gabby Dargel is spitting chips over the cost of flights to Origin

Olivia Newton-John has breast cancer for second time

Olivia Newton-John at the opening of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute at the Austin Hospital at Heidelberg. Picture: Nathan Dyer

The star said she’d be “back later in the year, better than ever.”

Wonder Woman is a kick-arse superhero romp

Wonder Woman may just redeem DC yet

5 things to do in the Scenic Rim

Emily is an 18-hand 1000kg Clydesdale from the Ipswich region. The eight-year-old steed belongs to Greta Stanfield from the Duggandan stud. They are pictured at the 2016 Ekka.

What's on in June

Near new with yard space.

4 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $419,000

For those who are looking for a home with a bit of style, a bit of quality and all importantly, a bit of yard. This home delivers a seamless blend of modern family...

ENTRY LEVEL TO KENSINGTON

57 Kensington Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $465,000...

This property is located in one of Ipswich's most prestige Estates', to secure this property you will not only be entering a lifestyle change but also reaping the...

INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL!!! AUCTION 16TH JUNE, 12PM @ HEISENBERG HAUS IPSWICH

49 Reif Street, Flinders View 4305

House 3 1 1 AUCTION 16/06/17 ...

This classic highset renovated brick home is located in popular Flinders View and is perfect for a growing family looking for a modern home in a quiet friendly...

TRADIES / GRANNY FLAT

51 Woodlands Road, Gatton 4343

House 4 1 4 $279,000

IF YOU'RE A TRADIE AND NEED SPACE TO WORK AND STORE ALL THE BOYS TOYS LOOK NO FURTHER AS THIS HIGH SET HAS IT ALL. THERE IS 2 CAR LOCKUP UNDER AS WELL AS A STORE...

BRAND NEW, SIMPLY STUNNING, PRICED TO SELL!

31A Nolan Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Be prepared to be impressed! This home is brand new and built to an extremely high standard that a lucky new owner will be very proud of. This property will suit...

Three Bedroom Highset with Shed on 5000m2

48-50 Willowbank Drive, Willowbank 4306

House 3 1 1 $399,000...

If you're looking to buy acreage and you don't have a budget of more than $400,000 then this is a must see property. Situated in the popular Willowbank acreage...

SOPHISTICATION ON A BUDGET

28 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Style and sophistication doesn't always have to cost more. If you are tired of looking at poorly presented and overpriced properties you must inspect this...

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 Offers Over...

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

Perfect family Home + Large Shed + Great side Access

108 Shoesmith Road, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Cleverly designed with a practical and well-appointed floor plan, this executive home built by Arden Vale Homes flows effortlessly throughout, complimented by...

SITUATION DEMANDS IT GONE!

240 BROXBURN Road, Pittsworth 4356

Rural 7 3 3 Auction 23/6/2017...

Positioned in Pittworth's finest land on a 9.3 acre block this unique home has so much to offer. Featuring seven bedrooms, three bathrooms, three living areas, and...

Why the punters are heading west to Walloon

HAPPY DAYS: Elizabeth and Derek Chong have bought lots at the new Walloon land release, Waterlea.

Quiet achiever on the rise but eastern suburbs still our boom area

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!