Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Trent Merrin is saying goodbye.
Trent Merrin is saying goodbye.
Rugby League

Origin, Kangaroos star quits immediately

by James Matthey
21st Apr 2021 1:21 PM

St George star Trent Merrin has shocked footy fans by announcing his retirement from the NRL, effective immediately.

The former NSW Origin and Kangaroos prop won't finish the season with the Dragons, calling it quits after 250 first grade appearances having "outgrown the game".

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

"I'm very happy to be able to finish my career on my own terms. This was a decision where I had to be true to myself," Merrin said. "I have outgrown the game and the game has outgrown me, although my appreciation for rugby league will never die.

"My dream growing up was always to play for the Dragons, a club I have always held in high esteem. I have achieved everything my younger self ever wanted and that is something I'll always be grateful for.

"I wouldn't have been able to achieve everything I have without my family and the sacrifices they made. They, alongside my beautiful fiancee and baby boy, have been there throughout the highs and lows of my career.

"They also rode the wave of emotion when it came to this decision to conclude a wonderful career. I'm keen to see the younger players step up in my place as the Dragons continues its exciting journey."

Merrin, 31, started his NRL career with the Dragons in 2009 and established himself as one of their most important players. He was part of their 2010 premiership-winning side and became a staple in the NSW Origin team, playing 13 games for the Blues between 2011-2015.

The front-rower moved to Penrith in 2016 and played 72 games for the Panthers but struggled to recapture his best form during the latter stages of his stint in Sydney's west.

Merrin represented Leeds for a year in the UK Super League before returning home to link up with the Red V again in 2020.

He played seven Tests for Australia but even though St George look like a top four side this season, Merrin has chosen to walk away.

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin paid tribute to the tough-as-nails workhorse.

"I had the privilege of coaching Trent across four seasons of his career. He's a tremendous team man and will be sorely missed throughout the playing group," Griffin said.

"Trent has accomplished everything there is to do in rugby league and leaves behind a great legacy as a premiership winner with St George Illawarra."

 

 

Originally published as Origin, Kangaroos star quits immediately

More Stories

Show More
nrl nsw origin st george dragons trent merrin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Warrior’ mum thriving in Ipswich football environment

        Premium Content ‘Warrior’ mum thriving in Ipswich football environment

        Soccer Fitness-focused Kate working hard to keep pace with younger players while scoring valuable goals. See how the premiership-winning player stays motivated.

        New Ipswich shopping centre targeted by scammers

        Premium Content New Ipswich shopping centre targeted by scammers

        Crime Ipswich’s newest shopping centre has become the target of scammers with management...

        Harley rider’s pain compounded after drug test

        Premium Content Harley rider’s pain compounded after drug test

        News A defence lawyer has told the court his client took steroids in an effort to...

        Elderly couple hospitalised after truck, cars collide

        Premium Content Elderly couple hospitalised after truck, cars collide

        News Multiple people were being assessed at the scene of the crash on the Warrego...