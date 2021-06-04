Menu
The first State of Origin will be screened for free at Tulmur Place on a massive TV next Wednesday night.
News

Origin game 1 goes up on big screen

Andrew Korner
4th Jun 2021 2:00 PM
Ipswich rugby league fans looking for somewhere to watch the first State of Origin clash can head to Tulmur Place, where the game will be screened for free on a new 6x3m LED TV.

Nicholas St will be buzzing for the big match on June 9, with the coverage in the CBD to be complemented by food trucks, and a licenced bar.

Tulmur Place will open at 7pm, with coverage of the Mighty Maroons versus NSW kicking off at 8pm.

No alcohol will be allowed to be brought into the venue.

Games two and three will also be shown live and free at Tulmur Place.

