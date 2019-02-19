Orientation kicks off at USQ

Natalie Brandish, Aleisha Mizzi and Ryan Kerr at USQ Ipswich for Orientation.

Natalie Brandish, Aleisha Mizzi and Ryan Kerr at USQ Ipswich for Orientation. Anna Singleton

THE University of Southern Queensland (USQ) welcomed hundreds of new students to its Ipswich and Springfield campuses on Monday with a packed Orientation program.

About 700 new students enjoyed information sessions, campus tours, academic breakout workshops and social activities to make sure they start on the right foot when the first semester begins next week.

Students also had the chance to talk to their lecturers, meet other students and familiarise themselves with the different support services and programs they can access at USQ.

Many other commencing students, unable to attend on-campus activities, had the opportunity to experience Orientation online thanks to a one-stop-shop website that prepares them for class, and introduces the support team and faculty.

Callan McCracker and Yulenda Phath show off their Jenga skills. Anna Singleton

Orientation activities for each faculty and section of the University continue throughout the week.

Natalie Cochrane will be studying Human Services this semester. Anna Singleton

Applications are still open to study at USQ in Semester 1, 2019.

Human Services student Eleni Gill with her son Harvey Gill, 4. Anna Singleton

For more information, visit usq.edu.au/study