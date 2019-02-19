Orientation kicks off at USQ
THE University of Southern Queensland (USQ) welcomed hundreds of new students to its Ipswich and Springfield campuses on Monday with a packed Orientation program.
About 700 new students enjoyed information sessions, campus tours, academic breakout workshops and social activities to make sure they start on the right foot when the first semester begins next week.
Students also had the chance to talk to their lecturers, meet other students and familiarise themselves with the different support services and programs they can access at USQ.
Many other commencing students, unable to attend on-campus activities, had the opportunity to experience Orientation online thanks to a one-stop-shop website that prepares them for class, and introduces the support team and faculty.
Orientation activities for each faculty and section of the University continue throughout the week.
Applications are still open to study at USQ in Semester 1, 2019.
For more information, visit usq.edu.au/study