Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Natalie Brandish, Aleisha Mizzi and Ryan Kerr at USQ Ipswich for Orientation.
Natalie Brandish, Aleisha Mizzi and Ryan Kerr at USQ Ipswich for Orientation. Anna Singleton
News

Orientation kicks off at USQ

19th Feb 2019 12:31 PM

THE University of Southern Queensland (USQ) welcomed hundreds of new students to its Ipswich and Springfield campuses on Monday with a packed Orientation program.

About 700 new students enjoyed information sessions, campus tours, academic breakout workshops and social activities to make sure they start on the right foot when the first semester begins next week.

Students also had the chance to talk to their lecturers, meet other students and familiarise themselves with the different support services and programs they can access at USQ.

Many other commencing students, unable to attend on-campus activities, had the opportunity to experience Orientation online thanks to a one-stop-shop website that prepares them for class, and introduces the support team and faculty.

Callan McCracker and Yulenda Phath show off their Jenga skills.
Callan McCracker and Yulenda Phath show off their Jenga skills. Anna Singleton

Orientation activities for each faculty and section of the University continue throughout the week.

Natalie Cochrane will be studying Human Services this semester.
Natalie Cochrane will be studying Human Services this semester. Anna Singleton

Applications are still open to study at USQ in Semester 1, 2019.

Human Services student Eleni Gill with her son Harvey Gill, 4.
Human Services student Eleni Gill with her son Harvey Gill, 4. Anna Singleton

For more information, visit usq.edu.au/study

orientation week usq usq ipswich usq springfield
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Young, fresh approach brings change to popular city cafe

    premium_icon Young, fresh approach brings change to popular city cafe

    News BRETT and Christie Briggs always had ambitions to run a cafe later in life but after a spanner was thrown in the works, they decided to fast track those plans.

    • 19th Feb 2019 11:19 AM
    PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest cats in Ipswich

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest cats in Ipswich

    News We think these cats deserve an honourable mention

    Council to consider using Wivenhoe pipeline for first time

    premium_icon Council to consider using Wivenhoe pipeline for first time

    Council News $187m pipeline could be used for the first time in nine years

    MP's challenge to Ipswich's anti-dump groups

    premium_icon MP's challenge to Ipswich's anti-dump groups

    Environment She said people's waste needed to go somewhere