Organisers think big for cancer fundraiser

EYE CATCHING: Relay for Life team co-ordinator Donna Cavanagh and secretary Owen 'Oggy' Smith paint the word HOPE on the grounds at Limestone Park.

EYE CATCHING: Relay for Life team co-ordinator Donna Cavanagh and secretary Owen 'Oggy' Smith paint the word HOPE on the grounds at Limestone Park. Rob Williams

THIS year's Ipswich Relay for Life organisers are thinking big in their plans to promote the event on May 25-26.

Secretary Owen "Oggy” Smith will be part of a small team painting a huge sign at Limestone Park to remind Ipswich residents to get involved.

The 3m tall sign saying "Hope” will be painted in white and yellow line marking spray on the hill looking back towards Ipswich.

Relay organisers will also be on hand from 7-10.30am to assist any Ipswich residents who still wish to sign up for the Cancer Council fundraiser, which already boasts 30 teams but still has room for many more.

Mr Smith said last year's relay had attracted about 600 people, including a high percentage of school children.

The Relay for Life is conducted through the night, with team members taking turns at completing the mission while contributing to the fundraising total.

Ipswich has run its own event since 2003.

Registrations for this year's event will remain open until a few days before the relay, however anyone wishing to get involved is encouraged to take advantage of the early bird registration discount.

Relay organisers will have further information available at Limestone Park this morning.

Those who cannot make it can find out more online at fundraising.cancer.org.au.