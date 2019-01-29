Organisers cancel major kids' event

Mud World Ipswich, which was due to be held at Limestone Park, has been cancelled.

THE upcoming Mud World Festival for Kids event in Ipswich has been cancelled.

The event was due to be held at Limestone Park on February 9 and 10, but Nature Play Queensland made the decision to cancel the two day event due to low ticket sales.

On their Facebook page, they said "we need a certain number of mudlings (participants) to make this event viable and sadly we won't achieve those numbers this time round".

"We are issuing full refunds to all patrons and funds will be returned to customers in 3-5 business days. Emails will be sent within the next 1-2 working days to confirm details of the refunds.

"Being a not-for-profit community organisation, we simply don't have the budget to say "the show must go on".

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this will cause and look forward to greeting you and your family at future Mud World events. As you might expect, we are not yet sure when/where this might next be held in southeast Queensland.

"Thank you for your support and understanding."

Parents who have already booked tickets for their kids can log onto www.mudworld.com.au for more information.