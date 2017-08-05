Organisations get new lease on life

PIPE UP: The Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band is one of Australia's oldest pipe bands.

THREE community organisations can look to the future with certainty after Ipswich City Council agreed to renew their leases.

Acting Deputy Mayor and City Management, Finance and Community Engagement spokesperson Cr Cheryl Bromage said the council approved lease renewals for Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band, The Good Foundation and Camira Friends and Neighbours Club.

"These are important leases that allow these community organisations to continue operating into the future,” Cr Bromage said.

"The Ipswich Thistle Pipe Band in particular has a long and proud history and is one of Australia's oldest pipe bands having been founded in 1909. It operates out of a hall on Crown land on Chermside Rd.

"Camira Friends and Neighbours Club has been a mainstay of the community since it was incorporated in 1997.

"It operates from 4 Langley Rd, Camira and encourages friendship among mature residents in the community through a range of social activities.

"The Good Foundation operates Jamie's Ministry of Food at 116 Brisbane St, Ipswich, where it teaches grassroots food preparation skills to encourage healthy lifestyle choices.”