Organisation forges links to build healthy economy

KEEPING local organisations informed and connected is the role of Regional Development Australia (RDA) Ipswich and West Moreton.

The organisation was established in late 2009 and helps keep business growing.

Chief operation officer Rees Banks leads a small team in the local office, which is part of more than 50 similar such organisations in Australia.

RDA continues to grow in this region and is a government initiative that replaced the Area Consultative Committee structure in 2009.

The RDA works with all levels of government, business and community groups to support regional development.

"We work within Ipswich and Somerset, Lockyer and Scenic Rim council areas.

"This is our region and we have more than 4000 individuals and businesses who receive regular information from us," Mr Banks said.

RDA committee members are local people developing local solutions to local issues.

RDA committees consult and engage with communities, promote and participate in regional programs and initiatives, provide information and advice on their region to all levels of government, and support informed regional planning.

"The RDA builds partnerships to develop strategies and deliver sustainable infrastructure and services to their regions," Mr Banks said.

"We disseminate information and funding information to those 4000 email list members.

"We assist in how to apply, supporting information and any other assistance we can provide.

"We also do six-monthly reports. The last one was looking at the construction occurring in the area.

"People do not always understand how much is happening here.

"In Ipswich, we have more than $7 billion of construction happening.

"This does not include projects of under $1million."

The RDA manges a program called IWMjobs.com.au, which is a joint venture between local councils that brings the jobs into one space.

"We are not in the role of placement, we facilitate this free online service," Mr Banks said.

"It is free for people to advertise jobs available, but applicants are applying directly to the employer, it does not come to us."

It is interesting to note that the region produces $13 billion for the national economy.

"We have 14 Chambers of Commerce in the region. We have alliances with all key groups in the region. We are not Brisbane, we are a strong region in our own right," Mr Banks said.

Mr Banks is excited about the continued growth in the region that has been recognised as one of the fastest-growing regions in Australia.

"We have 17,000 businesses in the region," he said.

"It's a fast-growing region and businesses are growing numerically as well as individually."

The $8 billion inland rail project will bring the 24-hour turnaround transportation of goods from Victoria to Queensland.

It is a freight-only service projected to be finalised by 2025.

"It is an exciting time, and we are growing into a place where people in the region can live, learn and work in their region," Mr Banks said.

"They do not have to go into Brisbane, it is all in the local area.

"Our role is to keep an eye on the big picture and support day to day life."