Orchestra to bring a taste of Vienna to Ipswich

IPSWICH City Orchestra will bring a taste of Vienna to the city this weekend.

The orchestra will join forces with conductor Patrick Burns and singers including Hannah Dahlenberg and Shikara Ringdahl to perform for the Viennese Ball at the Ipswich Civic Centre this Saturday night.

Guests will be able to dance to classics like The Blue Danube and Merry Widow Waltz, performed by the orchestra as well as world renowned vocalists.

Hannah Dahlenberg returns from Berlin to sing Vilia and Barcarolle.

Ms Dahlenberg was Queen of the Night at Sydney Opera House prior to going to Germany.

She first sang with ICO in 2015.

Shikara Ringdahl was the only female singer in the top five Australian finalists in the IFAC Handa Australian Singing Competition, where she won five awards.

She is a mezzo-soprano who stunned her audience in May with ICO as Carmen singing "Habanera".

At the Viennese Ball Shikara will join Hannah for Barcarolle and will sing the haunting Begin the Beguine.

She will also perform the famous aria of Prince Orlovsky from Die Fledermaus.

Tom Holownia is a young tenor who will become Mario Lanza for the night, singing The Student Prince Serenade and Love is in the Air.

Paris Morgan, 17, will sing I Could Have Danced All Night and Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend.

Guests are encouraged to dress up for the occasion.

Phone the Civic Centre on 3810 6100 or visit the website for more information.