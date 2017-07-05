26°
Optus slammed for phone and internet outage

5th Jul 2017 6:28 AM
OPTUS: Bundaberg has been selected as one of 21 locations nationally for hybrid concept, store-based and mobile SMB specialists to support SMB customers.
OPTUS: Bundaberg has been selected as one of 21 locations nationally for hybrid concept, store-based and mobile SMB specialists to support SMB customers.

THERE'S nothing like an internet outage to really ruin your night.

Optus copped a barrage of complaints from across Australia on Tuesday night as its customers' internet connections went down.

Twitter users reported that their 4G mobile and home internet connections went out about 9.30pm Australian eastern standard time.

Do you think telecoms need to do more to prevent widespread internet and phone outages?

Optus has yet to make any official comment, but it did reply to a complaint on Twitter about 11.30pm confirming the outage.

"There is an outage identified and currently being investigated. I don't have any information as yet for you. Sorry for the inconvenience," a technician named Scott tweeted from the official Optus account.

 

Website Internet Outages reported that 2638 Optus customers had complained about their connections being affected, as of 10pm.

News.com.au reader Mandy Mandeep Özçivit said her home and phone internet went down overnight but was now up and running.

"Thank God there was no emergency at home, otherwise I wouldn't know what to do," she wrote on Facebook.
"On top of that their [Optus's] lines were engaged."

 

Chantal Wild said she was annoyed by the outage.

"Had so many problems with them lately. This will definitely be my last contract with them," she wrote.

News.com.au has approached Optus for comment but it is yet to respond.

Optus, Australia's second largest telecommunications company, is facing a new challenger after broadband internet provider TPG announced it would launch its own high-speed mobile phone network next year.

A survey by UBS analysts found that customers of market leader Telstra were "surprisingly reluctant" to switch providers, but those with Optus and Vodafone were more likely to sign up to TPG's cut-price offering.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks internet mobile optus

DEMOLITION: Iconic Ipswich business coming down today

DEMO TIME: Demolition of the old Town and Country buildings on Brisbane St began today.

BULLDOZERS have begun ripping through the business.

QR inspection delays demo of CBD buildings

A birds eye view of the proposed CBD redevelopment.

Work was due to start in June

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

