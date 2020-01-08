Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
At optician's office.
At optician's office.
Crime

Optometrist reprimanded over fraud

by Kay Dibben
8th Jan 2020 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN OPTOMETRIST who has been suspended for more than three years, after being convicted of dozens of credit card frauds, has been publicly reprimanded.

But Chi-Yu Ku, known as Tiffany Ku, could return to working in the profession, as a result of a recent tribunal decision.

Ku was working for a major retail chain's optometry section when she used patients' credit card details to make online purchases and then returned the bought items to get refunds.

She pleaded guilty in Brisbane Magistrates Court to 99 dishonesty offences, including 82 fraud charges, and was sentenced to 18 months' jail, with immediate parole release, on May 26, 2016.

Ku's registration has been suspended by the Optometry Board of Australia since July, 2016.

The Health Ombudsman brought disciplinary proceedings against Ku in Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Ku, then 24, was in her first year of employment as an optometrist when she committed the offences, the tribunal heard.

Most of the dishonestly obtained items were returned to vendors by Ku, with refunds going to her bank card.

Ku initially denied involvement in the online credit card fraud, but later made full admissions and was charged.

A clinical psychologist reported that Ku had been suffering from an adjustment disorder and chronic stress and anxiety at the time of the offences.

Ku, who had low self-esteem, had been trying to please her parents, amid a family culture characterised by high academic and vocational success and parental obedience.

The psychologist said Ku felt great shame and immense guilt about her criminal behaviour.

Tribunal Deputy President Judge John Allen accepted that Ku had demonstrated insight and remorse.

The Health Ombudsman's legal representative told the tribunal if it did not impose any further preclusion from practice, the Optometry Board would revoke Ku's suspension.

Judge Allen, who on December 16 ordered Ku be publicly reprimanded for professional misconduct, said the tribunal did not want her to be barred from practising any longer.

He also ordered that Ku must complete an education program on ethics, approved by the national board.

More Stories

Show More
credit card fraud fraud optometrist theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prison guards doused in mystery liquid while helping inmate

        premium_icon Prison guards doused in mystery liquid while helping inmate

        Crime Two corrections officers were attempting to assist a prisoner who was self-harming earlier this week when they were exposed to possible 'body fluids'.

        • 8th Jan 2020 12:00 PM
        Makeup artist’s bodypainted bushfire tribute

        premium_icon Makeup artist’s bodypainted bushfire tribute

        Environment This artist wanted to do her bit to raise money for the fire crisis

        Bakery giant returns to Springfield

        premium_icon Bakery giant returns to Springfield

        News Locals love this treat so much, they’ll be back. Here’s when...

        11 visits in months before tragic mine fatality

        premium_icon 11 visits in months before tragic mine fatality

        Business The mine where a 57-year-old died last year had been visited by the state's mines...