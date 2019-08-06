Menu
This optical illusion with an arrow is hurting minds around the world. Picture: Twitter / Wired
Offbeat

Optical illusion confusing everyone

by Rebekah Scanlan
6th Aug 2019 6:11 PM

IT'S only Tuesday, but already our brains hurt.

And the cause of our brutal headache? A simple 3D sculpture of an arrow.

I know, I can hear you all scoffing collectively. But all is not as it seems.

You see, no matter how many times the arrow is turned, it simply can't turn left.

Sounds ridiculous, right? Well, have a look for yourself.

You see, we told you it was totally mystifying.

Understandably, people aren't happy with the mind-boggling scenario and demand answers.

"It's 3D-printed (the arrow) with a bunch of curves our brains don't register," Twitter user ThamKhaiMeng helpfully explains.

But to be honest, it seems the majority of the internet is still confused judging from some of the hilarious memes.

 

 

 

 

 

Despite the humorous, and relatable, reaction online - there were actually a few clever folk around to try to explain what is going on in this brain "sorcery".

 

 

Not everyone agreed though, with one angrily stating it "has nothing to do with our brains".

 

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

