The perplexing photo surfaced on Reddit about two weeks ago but is blowing up on Twitter as users fumble for an explanation of what exactly is happening.

"My daughter, where's the rest of her?" reads the caption, which then has the cryptic question: "Oh I see, do you?"

The snap posted by Reddit user MK24ever shows a little girl seemingly buried up to her waist in concrete and stone, as if submerged in the footpath.

The optical illusion left social media sleuths scratching their heads.

RELATED: Bizarre four-arm photo baffles the internet

The internet is baffled over this photo of a girl seemingly stuck in the path. Picture: MK24ever/Reddit

RELATED: Hidden snake photo baffles the internet

"This is making my brain hurt … I just can't see it," tweeted one flummoxed observer.

Another wrote, "Oh wow that took a minute."

One person even shared the photo on Facebook with the caption: "Please remember to stop by and feed the sidewalk girl on your way home today. Otherwise she will not stop screaming."

Eventually, some astute viewers managed to decipher the illusion: The youngster is actually standing behind a low wall that's made of the same material as the path.

"Basically, the foreground is higher than where the girl is standing," tweeted one person. "Makes sense, but it's very tricky."

The illusion is enhanced by the placement of her elbow on the cobblestone barrier, which further makes the wall and the road seem like one and the same.

"Her elbow [is on] a wall which is the same(ish) colour as the pavement she's standing on," tweeted one viewer.

Another even posted a handy, manipulated photo in which the grass is brightened and the wall's edges are enhanced to better differentiate between the planes.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Optical illusion baffling the internet