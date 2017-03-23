Opposition demands answers on case for new school

PARENTS campaigning for a new high school at Mount Crosby will soon have some answers.

The State Government has been given 30 days to respond to a question posed in parliament about future plans for education in the area.

The Minister's answer will offer insight into the demand for a new school based on statistics rather than community desire, which has flared up again this year.

The community driven campaign for a new high school has been raging for at least 10 years.

In that time the population has not dramatically increased, but that could change new residential developments and strong demand for property.

This week the LNP Moggill MP Dr Christian Rowan asked Education Minister Kate Jones to provide current and projected school enrolments over the next 10 years for the area.

His question includes specifics on the number of students within the catchment areas for Ipswich State High School and Kenmore State High School, the two main public schools children in the area attend.

Dr Rowan has also called on the Education Minister to explain what analysis has been carried out regarding the need for a new high school in either the Ipswich West or Moggill electorates.

"It's important we get some of the data and information around the issue and talk about forward planning for the future," Dr Rowan said.

"There are community concerns about the infrastructure at our current state high schools right now with the numbers at Kenmore and Ipswich State High Schools continuing to grow.

"How many students can the current infrastructure support and what is the plan for the future?

"Talking about an additional school doesn't mean you stop investing in your current schools; the surrounding areas will always continue to grow."

The Education Department has previously said enrolment figures in the area showed growth wasn't significant enough to support a new high school.

Figures from the State Government Statistician's Office show between 2005 and 2015 population for the area in question (statistical area 2, including North Ipswich, Karalee and Karana Downs) only grew by 2%.