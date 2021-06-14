‘Opportunity we can’t miss’: Jets submit NRL bid

Steve Johnson from Ipswich Jets and Nick Livermore from Brisbane Bombers joined forces to become the Brisbane Jets.

THE Brisbane Jets has submitted its formal bid for the NRL’s 17th team to be based in Ipswich, with the local council’s potential new stadium capable of hosting official fixtures being compared to the new home of the North Queensland Cowboys.

With almost an entire city keeping its fingers crossed, the franchise would represent the fast growing western corridor but play its games in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

Ipswich City Council has whittled down potential options to transform the North Ipswich Reserve into a boutique rectangular stadium to two.

Render of ‘option two’ for the North Ipswich Sport and Entertainment Precinct which would seat 20,400 people.

The first option would have a total capacity of 12,000 people and cost $209 million to build and the second option could hold 20,400 people and cost $236 million to construct.

The North Ipswich Sport and Entertainment Precinct is largely dependant on Ipswich securing NRL and A-League licenses to make it viable.



The council’s coordinator for major projects and advocacy Daniel Heenan told Thursday’s Growth, Infrastructure and Waste Committee meeting on Thursday that the organisation has been meeting almost daily with the Jets to support the bid.

The Jets submitted its formal bid on Monday last week.

“We worked with the Jets and a local manufacturing company to get some concept designs done for a high performance training facility to be built over at Len Johnson Oval next to their home ground,” Mr Heenan said.

“We also procured some letters of support from surrounding council Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim and Toowoomba. We’re optimistic it will hopefully be the Jets.

“The Jets bid is founded on Ipswich, Toowoomba, Lockyer Valley (and) Scenic Rim. They’ve got player pathway agreements with Gladstone, (Rockhampton) and Livingstone. I believe the catchment will be in the order of 1.2 million so it’s massive.”

Ipswich is the fastest growing local government area in Queensland and the population is expected to more than double to 558,000 by 2041.



Mr Heenan said a stadium with a capacity of 12,000 people would be a “minimum option” to meet NRL and A-League requirements but the 20,400-seater stadium would be “our version” of the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.

The Queensland Country Bank Stadium cost about $250 million to build.



Although an AFL stadium is under construction in Springfield, a rectangular stadium serves “a completely different market” and the two would co-exist, Mr Heenan said.

“Unfortunately our stadium is not up to a standard we can host an official round of those competitions,” he said.

“When we look at (the Gold Coast) they’ve got a population of nearly 600,000. They’ve got two stadiums, an entertainment stadium, a convention centre, two museums and four galleries.

“That is in my view the aspiration for this city.

“At the moment we’re a long way short of that in terms of infrastructure.”

Render of ‘option two’ for the North Ipswich Sport and Entertainment Precinct.

The council still needs to secure funding from both state and federal governments for a detailed business case, which would enable the project to be shovel-ready.

A council report stated other levels of government “may not have appetite” for regional stadia investment in the next 10 years due to the proposed $1 billion redevelopment of the Gabba for the potential south east Queensland Olympics in 2032.

Veteran councillor Paul Tully said this was “an opportunity we can’t miss”.

“At one stage we were known as Australia’s sports city. I think that was probably, not completely, but probably based on the number of international rugby league representatives that we’ve had over the years but also for our involvement in many other sports as well.

“It’s something I’d personally like to see come back as a tagline for the city.

“This is a real opportunity to have, I would call it a prestige stadium development.”

Cr Tully said he would like to see games played in Toowoomba as well if the Brisbane Jets gains a licence.

“I see Ipswich and Toowoomba as almost twin cities or sister cities out in the western corridor,” he said.

Mayor Teresa Harding said the council was regularly lobbying the state and federal governments for funding to progress “overdue” sport and entertainment infrastructure.

“Ipswich is rugby league heartland,” she said.

“(The Brisbane Jets bid) has the full support of the city.

“If they want a sport that really connects with their grassroots (and) is in the fastest growing part of Queensland then look no further than Ipswich.”



