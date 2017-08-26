Opportunity to step inside Ipswich's greatest houses

RARE LOOK: Toronto at 30 Quarry St , formerly known as Devonshire Cottage, is one of three heritage houses opening to the public next month.

A LIMITED collection of Ipswich's outstanding heritage residences are set to open their doors to the public in a special Great Houses of Ipswich event.

The fantastic opportunity to see these private homes has been facilitated by The National Trust, through its Ipswich and West Moreton Branch, in partnership with the owners of the Great Houses, and with the support of Ipswich City Council.

Planning, Development and Heritage Committee chairman Councillor Andrew Antoniolli said three houses would open to the public in a display of the rich and varied architectural heritage of the city.

"The Toronto property at 30 Quarry St was formerly known as Devonshire Cottage,” Cr Antoniolli said.

"The two-storey early Carpenter Gothic style timber residence constructed in c.1864 was built during a period of great prosperity in Ipswich.

"It was part of Great Houses of Ipswich 2014, and there were many requests to include it once more in this iconic program.

"The beautifully restored Mona Lodge at 88 Nicholas St is a unique and magnificent brick property from 1863.

Parkside at 70 Thorn St. Emma Russell

"Great Houses of Ipswich is set to feature its first Federation style property with Parkside at 70 Thorn St. The home, built in 1908, is an excellent and somewhat quirky example of a period and style of architecture popular throughout the city and region.

"I'm sure it will inspire many home owners to emulate the creativity throughout this home.”

Since the inaugural event in 2013, The Great Houses of Ipswich has opened 18 privately-owned homes illustrate the history and significance of Ipswich.

Great Houses of Ipswich is on from 10am-4pm on Saturday, September 9.

Entry is free to National Trust members, students and children, with entry at $5 a person, a property for other visitors.