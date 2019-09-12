'An opportunity to build something special': 38 lots to go

DEVELOPERS have the opportunity to snap up an approved site near Ipswich for $849,000 at 76-80 Duncan Dr.

The property in the Scenic Rim at Aratula, comes with a large 18.58ha land area, is zoned rural residential and is adjacent to an existing estate.

The development site is being marketed and sold by Ray White Special Projects Associate Director Andrew Burke.

Mr Burke said the asset would appeal to a developer, a land banker, an investor or simply someone who wanted to reside in a charming little town.

"The site is in the picturesque Scenic Rim Region and offers spectacular views of Mount Edwards and easy access to the Cunningham Highway," Mr Burke said.

"The development approval in place is for 38 lots with a 4,000sq m lot size, so there's a real opportunity to come in and build something special here.

"Halfway between Brisbane and Warwick on the Cunningham Highway, Aratula is well renowned as an ambient country town, providing a key welcome rest-and-refuel stop for travelers.

"By road, Aratula is a 30-minute drive of Ipswich and is an hour from Brisbane.

The property comes with a large 18.58ha land area, is zoned rural residential and is adjacent to an existing estate.





"The region is surrounded by the spectacular Moogerah Peaks National Park and Main Rain National Park.

"Aratula offers a wide variety of amenities for residents and tourists including local produce, arts and crafts outlets, cafes, a bakery, commercial services, service stations, School of Arts hall, a hotel, motels, caravan park and camping grounds.

"It further provides a local primary school - Aratula State School - which is a co-educational facility that caters for all students from prep to year six.

"The region is also home to the annual signature event of Scenic Rim's Eat Local Week, the Winter Harvest Festival."