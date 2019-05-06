Opportunistic crime leads to arrest warrant being issued

GONE in a flash; a man's e-cigarette was hijacked by another smoker when it was briefly left on a shop counter.

There was no vapour trail but police quickly tracked down Ipswich smoker Kerry Reed as the guilty offender who pocketed the costly device.

Kerry Wayne Reed, 32, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing an electronic cigarette from a man named Manuel at Browns Plains on January 22.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Nicholas Turnbull said the theft took place at 12.15pm in the Cross Roads Convenience store on Mount Lindesay Highway.

He said the owner put the e-cigarette down on the counter.

A male shopper in the store was seen to take the battery-operated vaping device and put it down the front of his pants then quickly leave in a car.

Sgt Turnbull said the device cost $150.

Defence lawyer Erin Dwan said Reed was the father of twin boys and was a stay-at-home dad when his wife worked.

He had been out on the western Darling Downs at Tara at a family property and forgotten to attend a previous court date on the matter.

Ms Dwan said Reed received Centrelink benefits and at the time of the theft he had been in some financial difficulties. She said Reed said it was "a stupid decision" he made and he had no explanation as to why he did it.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said it was opportunistic offending that had since caused Reed a lot of difficulty as the court issued an arrest warrant when he failed to appear and he'd had to travel to Ipswich from Tara.

Ms Mossop convicted and fined Reed $300, and ordered that he pay $150 compensation to the Manuel.