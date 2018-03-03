Menu
Council News

Opinions wanted on new Ipswich school

Emma Clarke
by
3rd Mar 2018 4:55 AM

FAMILIES with school-aged kids have the chance to share their opinions on a new Catholic primary school planned for Redbank Plains.

A development application is before Ipswich City Council for a 780-student school on Halletts Rd at Redbank Plains which, if approved, would be ready for its first students by 2020.

Impacted residents, including 4760 families and 4800 children who live in Redbank Plains, will get to have their say on the plans during the public consultation period until March 26.

Brisbane Catholic Education communications and marketing officer Catherine Shipton said the school would initially be open to Prep to Year 3 students with view to expand up to Year 6.

"We usually open with Prep to Year 3 but there are some times when we with other years levels but that depends on the interest that's shown in the area," she said. "We know that Redbank Plains does have a high-growth catchment so we'd be interested to see a lot of expressions of interests."

If approved, construction is expected to begin in mid-2019. The community can have their say at pdonline.ipswich.gov.au or by calling Ipswich City Council on 38106888.

