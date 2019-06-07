OPINION: What’s wrong with anthem?

Singing of the national anthem at State of Origin has been part of the game.

I HAVE a copy of the words to the Australian national anthem in front of me, and cannot understand what is wrong with the wording.

Perhaps someone could point out what is wrong with the national anthem and why?

All our servicemen and women past and present, who have fought to keep us all safe did so with pride so this great country could remain free.

I find it quite disgusting when our sports players won't sing our anthem.

To my mind you then don't deserve to represent our country or state.

Judith Hewson, Silkstone