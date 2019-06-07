Menu
Singing of the national anthem at State of Origin has been part of the game.
Letters to the Editor

OPINION: What’s wrong with anthem?

7th Jun 2019 3:51 PM
I HAVE a copy of the words to the Australian national anthem in front of me, and cannot understand what is wrong with the wording.

Perhaps someone could point out what is wrong with the national anthem and why?

All our servicemen and women past and present, who have fought to keep us all safe did so with pride so this great country could remain free.

I find it quite disgusting when our sports players won't sing our anthem.

To my mind you then don't deserve to represent our country or state.

Judith Hewson, Silkstone

advance australia fair letters letters to editor national anthem
Ipswich Queensland Times

