Senator Fraser Anning.
Senator Fraser Anning. Matt Taylor GLA040718FRAS
OPINION: We are all to blame for Fraser Anning's behaviour

Noor Gillani
by
3rd Apr 2019 4:43 PM | Updated: 4:51 PM
IT'S funny.

If I as a South-Asian, Muslim journalist ever had to interview Fraser Anning he'd probably shake my hand and be perfectly polite.

Only when the cameras started rolling would he spew his dehumanising rhetoric against people like me.

To see him censured is a victory in many ways.

However, as much as our collective condemnation of Anning's vitriol gives rise to voices of hope, it does little to sway the minds of those peddled into his ideologies.

He represents a dangerously large group of people whose view of the world is so deluded and formed in such a position of privilege that it categorises people like me, my friends and my family as sub-human; not deserving of the same life or even the same sympathy after death.

As a society we are still docile around people like him.

We must be firmer and steel ourselves as there will be others who will repeat his hateful message of division in years to come.

We must not be so enamoured by free speech that it ceases to be a democratic tool and instead propels our nation into a circus act.

Free speech can only be worthwhile for as long as it does not undermine my inherent value as a human, and does not discredit the lifetime of hard work people like my parents have put into seeing the progression of this society and making themselves worthy of a place in it.

We must be more unapologetic casting aside the Annings of the world.

He shouldn't have had such a magnified voice in public discourse to begin with.

We owe it to ourselves and the decades of progress we've made, not just as a nation but as a species, one which prides itself on the ability to understand, empathise and have a larger-than-self frame of mind.

And if we don't do better we are all directly culpable.

editors picks fraser anning opinion racism
Gladstone Observer

