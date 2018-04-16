OPINION: Was Turnbull's Newspoll benchmark too honest?

Malcolm Turnbull will have a problem this morning when he likely fails the same KPI set for the government back in September, 2015.

Malcolm Turnbull will have a problem this morning when he likely fails the same KPI set for the government back in September, 2015. Allan Reinikka

SETTING key performance indicators are always dangerous for a politician whether they're an Ipswich councillor or the Prime Minister.

Each election candidates form a list of things they will achieve.

These are usually campaign slogans with little information or substance. It is difficult to disagree with a billboard pledge to create jobs or improve infrastructure and these are both broad promises usually able to be ticked off quite easily.

But Malcolm Turnbull will have a problem this morning when he likely fails the same KPI set for the government back in September, 2015.

Moments after Question Time Mr Turnbull approached the sitting Prime Minister Tony Abbott and announced he would challenge the leadership.

"The one thing that is clear about our current situation is the trajectory. We have lost 30 Newspolls in a row. It is clear that the people have made up their mind,” he then told journalists.

He later admitted setting the Newspoll benchmark was a mistake.

It provided an unambiguous reason to dispose Mr Abbott.

On that day Mr Turnbull also claimed better economic leadership and Cabinet process was required.

Has he achieved that?

It's open to interpretation.