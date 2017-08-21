Opinion polls vs election results

DARK HORSE: Dallas Klass, the candidate who initially began a social media campaign as a joke, charmed the voters taking out almost 5,500 of the 93,312 valid votes already counted, or 5.80%.

THE INDEPENDENT candidates didn't want to hear it, but polling showed Saturday night's election was always going to be a two-horse race.

And the pollsters got it right. But the election results have left some surprised.

Various independent polls conducted before Election day indicated it would be councillor Paul Tully who emerged victorious, not Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

In the lead up to the election, the QT commissioned a Galaxy poll which showed Paul Tully, Andrew Antoniolli, Peter Robinson, Dallas Klass and Gary Duffy would take out the top five spots. That's not quite how it turned out.

The Greens candidate Brett Morrissey had a last-minute swell of support and managed to secure fourth place, although postal votes are yet to be counted.

The other surprise result was the dark horse Dallas Klass, affectionately known as Big Dal, who has so far garnered the support of 5494 people, placing in the number six spot.

Some postal votes were counted on Sunday and the order from late Saturday night was maintained, although final results won't be clear for a week.