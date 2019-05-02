Menu
Steve Dickson MP and Pauline Hanson MP One Nation on the campaign trail - before it all went so wrong.
Steve Dickson MP and Pauline Hanson MP One Nation on the campaign trail - before it all went so wrong. Patrick Woods
Opinion

OPINION: One Nation let-downs continue

2nd May 2019 8:30 AM
PAULINE Hanson needs to ask herself why she is continually let down by candidates from her party.

It's fine to feel disappointed and upset about it all but it should give her reason to reflect on the message she is sending.

One Nation, despite its longevity, is still a fringe party. Fringe parties attract people who aren't accepted by other parties.

Some of the reasons those people aren't accepted by other parties is because their views and behaviours are too extreme and off-kilter for the everyday Aussie.

That's not the case for every member or candidate of course.

Some people are just so fed up with the bigger parties they are looking for alternatives and many candidates understand that it is easier to campaign with a party machine behind them.

But there's no doubt that Pauline's party has aligned itself with characters that Australia is better off without in leadership positions.

And that's not Pauline being let down, that's Pauline letting down her party, constituents and the voters.

Ipswich Queensland Times

