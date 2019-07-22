OPINION: New councillors will need broader skills

I WAS heartened by the words of Margie Barker, who is helping to think optimistically about the future of Ipswich.

Starting with a completely new slate of councillors would seem to be the best option.

The constant pressure of expansion needs to be managed with many problems to be solved. This can only occur in an atmosphere of cooperation and optimism that we can be better and we can do better.

This needs to encompass "connectedness" in a way that may appear to be lost due to the loss of community offices (Steph Shannon, QT, 17/7/2019).

This puts pressure on council staff to do things differently as well.

New councillors do need to have broader skills and managerial ability, but also the ability to include "community" and "connectedness", not as candidate slogans but as functional elements of how we do business.

Kate Kunzelmann