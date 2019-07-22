Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Letters to the Editor

OPINION: New councillors will need broader skills

22nd Jul 2019 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I WAS heartened by the words of Margie Barker, who is helping to think optimistically about the future of Ipswich.

Starting with a completely new slate of councillors would seem to be the best option.

The constant pressure of expansion needs to be managed with many problems to be solved. This can only occur in an atmosphere of cooperation and optimism that we can be better and we can do better.

This needs to encompass "connectedness" in a way that may appear to be lost due to the loss of community offices (Steph Shannon, QT, 17/7/2019).

This puts pressure on council staff to do things differently as well.

New councillors do need to have broader skills and managerial ability, but also the ability to include "community" and "connectedness", not as candidate slogans but as functional elements of how we do business.

Kate Kunzelmann

ipswich city council ipswich city council election letters to editor local government
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    CATCH UP: Top five stories you might have missed

    CATCH UP: Top five stories you might have missed

    News ICYMI: Dog rego inspects, Ipswich's crime riddled areas, a $44.5 million new car park and more.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 12:00 PM
    Council's effort 'to save' restaurant deck from destruction

    premium_icon Council's effort 'to save' restaurant deck from destruction

    Council News Approval was granted by the council, which didn't have the power

    • 22nd Jul 2019 11:55 AM
    • 1 DILLIGAFF
    HUNGRY? Domino's are giving away cheese and garlic scrolls

    premium_icon HUNGRY? Domino's are giving away cheese and garlic scrolls

    Food & Entertainment Hold the phone - and up to 60 per cent of fancy pizzas?