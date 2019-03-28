OPINION: Misleading uproar over Cashless Debit Card

Launch of Cashless Card in Hinkler - Paul Fletcher (Min. for Families and Social Services) with the Cashless Card at a local pharmacy.

I HAVE been watching the roll-out of the Cashless Debit Card with great interest.

When I say roll-out, I mean slow drizzle of viscous honey down a slightly graduated slope.

I don't mean that disrespectfully, but Facebook might otherwise have me believing that since the roll-out began on January 29 that locals have been impact en masse by a tsunami of cards being carelessly flung at our most vulnerable citizens.

Wanting to hear the facts for myself, I walked into our local member's office and asked, the question, "How many people have actually received their card throughout the combined areas of Bundaberg, Childers, Hervey Bay, Howard and the surrounding regions?".

Astonishingly, the number of people who are currently subject to the scheme are a mere 1000 people.

That's 1000, of 6000 potential recipients.

I find that number very difficult to reconcile with the current social media noise and uproar.

I also read with extreme interest the difficulties faced by Gainsight Plumbing recently in filling an employment position.

It seems that a plethora of applications, pursuant to current welfare requirements, could not produce a suitable applicant.

Small business owners are also the HR manager, finance manager, marketing manager and administration managers.

We don't need or want half-hearted applications, small business owners in this town need and want enthusiastic willing staff.

On that note, let me express my sincerest respect to any young person who boldly fronts a small business, introduces themselves and presents a well written resume.

It is this sort of self-assurance which can, for a small business owner, be a shining beacon in a sea of inexcusable mediocrity.