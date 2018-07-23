OPINION: Let's use our motorsport advantage

Paige Palmer and Alisa Robinson at the Ipswich SuperSprint at Queensland Raceway on Saturday.

Paige Palmer and Alisa Robinson at the Ipswich SuperSprint at Queensland Raceway on Saturday. Rob Williams

NESTLED about 20 minutes outside Ipswich is a magical place where memories are made and motorsport reigns supreme.

The region must not underestimate the value of Queensland Raceway and its ability to provide a boost to the city's economy.

Motorsport is rapidly growing and Ipswich is in a prime position to take advantage of the industry.

While the Supercars' Coates Hire Ipswich SuperSprint is the most publicised race at Queensland Raceway, a countless number of drive days and track events are also held throughout the year.

Ipswich Motorsport Precinct is blessed with space to expand.

With Growler fighters based next door, Queensland Raceway is likely to be the only place in Australia with a neighbour not likely to make a noise complaint.

About $8million is estimated to have been injected in the state's economy by this weekend's Supercars action.

While Supercars organisers acknowledge it is a heartland of motorsport in southeast Queensland, Ipswich City Council and track officials must make sure everything reasonable is done to ensure Willowbank remains a lucrative round for the category.

Ipswich's upper-hand in the motorsport industry depends on it.