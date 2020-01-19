OPINION: How the QT will cover the council election

Make sure to follow the QT to learn more about candidates before heading to the polls. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

Given what the city has been through over the past few years, I want to make sure we are as transparent as possible when it comes to all candidates and the approach we are taking in covering this election.

Each candidate, is given the opportunity to speak to us for an article announcing their candidacy.

This general article covers who they are and what they hope to achieve.

Once we have an official list of candidates, we will put questions to them from you, the voters, and we will publish these in the lead up to heading to the polls.

Again, all candidates will have the opportunity to respond.

The Queensland Times will also host candidate forums which will be open to the public. We'll publish details of these forums after the number candidates are confirmed.

Candidates always have the opportunity to approach us and we will make decisions case-by-case on whether the issues they are raising have a news value and is in the public interest.

Closer to the time we'll also run a myth buster series to make sure that candidate claims about what they hope and can achieve are sound.

We've seen too often people making promises that do not fall in to the remit of a councillor and it's important this misinformation is called out.

This election is historic and we believe the QT has to be front and centre. It's not up to us to tell you who to vote but to arm you with as much relevant information as we can so you can make a decision.

In the interest of being transparent, I have been approached by different candidates to sit down for a coffee or to offer my views and advice to them.

I have declined those approaches.

Regarding election advertising, while this organised independently of the editorial side of the business, it is important to note that election advertising rates are consistent for all candidates and their election material must fit the ECQ's guidelines.

If you have any questions you want us to ask the candidates or for me generally, please don't hesitate to get in touch.

We have a real opportunity hear to pave the way for the future, let's not waste it.