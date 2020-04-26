OPINION: First chance to see if councillors live up to promises

WE OFTEN say that not only must justice be done; it must also be seen to be done.

This is why we have a presence in court rooms and share the outcomes of court cases with readers.

The same should be said of democracy which is why covering how councillors have come to decisions is so important.

Fortunately, for the first time in many years this will be the case in Ipswich. Even before the sacking of the council left us without the usual style of meetings, there was no real insight into how the former councillors came to decisions.

Traditionally, councillors take the opportunity of council meetings to ask questions, argue their points and give reasons on why they vote a certain way.

We were not privy to these discussions under the old guard.

Those conversations at the council table are the only real way you know your councillors are representing the views of the community.

They may not always be able to vote as we would hope but an open discussion indicates why they made that decision.

At our forums we asked our candidates if they would pick up the phone when we called.

This is important, as we don’t get a seat at the council table. We are merely there to observe and report so it’s essential we get to ask councillors more questions around their decision making. We understand they can’t always answer the phone and most being new in the job are still finding their feet, but let’s hope the discussions at the table are robust and responses to our questions are swift.