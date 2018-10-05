Menu
BIG PLAN: A new lagoon was announced for the Ipswich CBD as part of Paul Pisasale's 2016 election campaign.
Opinion

OPINION: Countless failed projects a blight on Ipswich

Hayden Johnson
by
5th Oct 2018 6:00 AM

WHEN the QT started brainstorming the list of promised projects this week we came up with nine right off the bat.

What wasn't expected when the papers landed was the staggering engagement from readers and leaders across the region, all keen to remind us of other projects that never got off the ground.

Each of the 13 failed projects we have listed this week have not eventuated for one reason or another.

The connector between most of the projects is Ipswich City Council.

For years the council believed a media event and colourful masterplan would have other levels of government rushing to splash their own cash in our region.

A lack of detail or carefully-considered feasibility studies on several projects has left the region cashless.

Government expenditure in Ipswich has been well-below required levels for many years now - continued with a pitiful infrastructure spend in this year's state and council budgets.

Forget the CBD lagoon, surf break and model dinosaurs in Rosewood; Ipswich needs a dual-carriageway at Springfield, a railway to Ripley and a prosperous CBD where people can visit and enjoy.

Get on with it.

ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

