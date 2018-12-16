OPINION: Excited about trash for cash swap

VOUCHERS FOR CASH: Reader Glenda Carroll knows what to do at the TOMRA collection site.

VOUCHERS FOR CASH: Reader Glenda Carroll knows what to do at the TOMRA collection site. Stuart Quinn

I LOVED "Puzzled about waste issues in the area" (QT 14/12) by David Harris.

I have long found it quite amazing how difficult it is to get relevant information out of people whom you contact when you think that they are the most qualified to answer your said question; namely, in this case, the Ipswich City Council.

So I, a senile plebeian, will share what I know.

Since November 1, I have made four trips to TOMRA collection, 355 Brisbane St, West Ipswich.

(I had photocopied "10c recyclables refund rolls out from today" from the Queensland Times 01/11).

I take with me cans and plastic and also some paperboard beverage containers as well as glass bottles.

At this facility, the chutes alternate between those taking cans and plastic bottles with those taking glass bottles.

Most people use the cans and plastic bottle chutes and I have always found those taking glass to be ready and waiting for customers.

Of course, not everything is accepted and if it is not accepted the item comes back to you with words indicating that it is not acceptable.

Vouchers are given at that particular facility to cash at Woolworths.

Obviously, Mr Harris, the person answering your question at the Ipswich City Council is not an itsy bitsy, little old Ms Citizen, regularly taking her cans and plastic and glass bottles to the recycling plants and getting excited about changing her vouchers for cash.

GLENDA CARROLL

Bundamba