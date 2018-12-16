Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VOUCHERS FOR CASH: Reader Glenda Carroll knows what to do at the TOMRA collection site.
VOUCHERS FOR CASH: Reader Glenda Carroll knows what to do at the TOMRA collection site. Stuart Quinn
Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Excited about trash for cash swap

16th Dec 2018 2:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I LOVED "Puzzled about waste issues in the area" (QT 14/12) by David Harris.

I have long found it quite amazing how difficult it is to get relevant information out of people whom you contact when you think that they are the most qualified to answer your said question; namely, in this case, the Ipswich City Council.

So I, a senile plebeian, will share what I know.

Watch a video explaining how to make money off your rubbish here.

Since November 1, I have made four trips to TOMRA collection, 355 Brisbane St, West Ipswich.

(I had photocopied "10c recyclables refund rolls out from today" from the Queensland Times 01/11).

I take with me cans and plastic and also some paperboard beverage containers as well as glass bottles.

At this facility, the chutes alternate between those taking cans and plastic bottles with those taking glass bottles.

Most people use the cans and plastic bottle chutes and I have always found those taking glass to be ready and waiting for customers.

Of course, not everything is accepted and if it is not accepted the item comes back to you with words indicating that it is not acceptable.

Vouchers are given at that particular facility to cash at Woolworths.

Obviously, Mr Harris, the person answering your question at the Ipswich City Council is not an itsy bitsy, little old Ms Citizen, regularly taking her cans and plastic and glass bottles to the recycling plants and getting excited about changing her vouchers for cash.

GLENDA CARROLL

Bundamba

containers for change ipswich recycling letters to the editior recyclable containers tomra
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Christmas event called off for tonight

    Christmas event called off for tonight

    News This evening's wonderland event won't go ahead

    More than 80 Ipswich faces from Christmas Wonderand

    premium_icon More than 80 Ipswich faces from Christmas Wonderand

    News See who was out and about enjoying festive cheer in Ipswich

    Ex-cyclone Owen is expected to fade overnight

    Ex-cyclone Owen is expected to fade overnight

    Weather Ex-tropical cyclone Owen is set to fizzle out Monday morning

    Aunty acts and locks car in shed to stop driver

    premium_icon Aunty acts and locks car in shed to stop driver

    News Driver fails to stop for police while driving disqualified

    Local Partners