Ipswich East State School polling booth on election day.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
Opinion

OPINION: Election bunting is a pointless assault on the eyes

24th Sep 2019 11:00 AM

THE question has been raised about election polling-station bunting. Apart from being an assault on the eyes on election day, the sheer amount of waste generated is disgusting.

In a time when we constantly talk about reusing and recycling, you have to wonder how it can be acceptable to continue to produce so much paper and signage that will only end up in the trash.

The worst part of it is that most people have made up their minds well before they arrive to vote.

Those who haven't will likely not be swayed by a sign or piece of paper shoved in their face as they weave between candidate supporters just trying to get their voting over and done with.

It is absolutely the time to look at whether or not we should be allowing our schools and other voting booths to be deluged by this rubbish.

Yes, candidates still need to be getting their messages out there but there must a way to do so that is less extreme, annoying and wasteful.

