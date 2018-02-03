OPINION: 'Demand, population to justify rail exists now'

"FOR the council to achieve the best planning outcomes it would be prudent if the State Government committed to a year that the rail to Redbank Plains will be delivered.

Not knowing a year is compromising the best planning outcomes for Redbank Plains. The lack of commitment from the state does not provide certainty to developers to construct higher density living around the future station sites.

The population exists now to justify rail, the corridor is secured and no resumptions are required.

Rail is the most reliable, regular and affordable public transport which the residents of Redbank Plains and surrounding suburbs are calling out for now.

It would be wonderful to see the train leave Springfield Central heading to Redbank Plains within the next three years.

Extending the rail to Redbank Plains would also help relieve the park and ride chaos at Springfield central.

I appreciate the State Government's commitment to bring the rail to Springfield Central and secure the rail corridor to Redbank Plains and Ripley, however, Springfield Central Station was opened in 2013 and the time is now to keep extending the rail to Redbank Plains.