Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

OPINION: 'Demand, population to justify rail exists now'

Councillor David Morrison
Councillor David Morrison Inga Williams
by Councillor David Morrison

"FOR the council to achieve the best planning outcomes it would be prudent if the State Government committed to a year that the rail to Redbank Plains will be delivered.

Not knowing a year is compromising the best planning outcomes for Redbank Plains. The lack of commitment from the state does not provide certainty to developers to construct higher density living around the future station sites.

The population exists now to justify rail, the corridor is secured and no resumptions are required.

Rail is the most reliable, regular and affordable public transport which the residents of Redbank Plains and surrounding suburbs are calling out for now.

It would be wonderful to see the train leave Springfield Central heading to Redbank Plains within the next three years.

Extending the rail to Redbank Plains would also help relieve the park and ride chaos at Springfield central.

I appreciate the State Government's commitment to bring the rail to Springfield Central and secure the rail corridor to Redbank Plains and Ripley, however, Springfield Central Station was opened in 2013 and the time is now to keep extending the rail to Redbank Plains.

Related Items

Topics:  commuting cr david morrison ipswich traffic traffic congestion

Ipswich Queensland Times
$5b defence deal just the beginning

premium_icon $5b defence deal just the beginning

A GERMAN company’s bid to build 225 state-of-the-art combat vehicles in Queensland is dwarfed by its plan to transform the state into an export hub and share in...

premium_icon Rail services across Qld to be cut during Games

Half-hourly weekend services are expected to be cut back to hourly services everywhere but the Gold Coast line for the Commonwealth Games.

Plan to free-up scarce train drivers so Gold Coast services can arrive

Snake-catcher's associate glad 'sad chapter' is over

Dallas Holland's partner, Tina Morley and his mother Julie Reid outside the Brisbane court. Morley was back in court two days later, this time as part of a trio of drug offenders including a snake catcher and his uncle.

Trio on drug charges includes snake removalist and truckie's fiancee

Booming Ipswich locked in congestion catch-up

Ipswich Motorway traffic at Goodna. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

City leaders call on state to deliver on transport spending

Local Partners