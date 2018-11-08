No.1 issues that’s key to winning votes

WE ALL know Scott Morrison can't win the election unless he wins in Queensland.

But what are the keys to unlocking this great state.

If anyone knew for sure, they'd be selling their info to the highest bidder, but let's look at the issues.

Queensland ties with Western Australia for the highest unemployment rate in the country. At 6 per cent, it is a full one percentage point above the national number.

While the number of people who have a job, but want to work more hours, is nearly 9 per cent, well above the national average of 8.3 per cent.

Everyone will promise more jobs if you vote for them, but Morrison can claim more than one million jobs have been created since the Liberals won in 2013.

When it comes to wages, Queensland is no different to the rest of the country. People need a pay rise.

Now, Government can cut taxes and reduce red tape to try and get people to start hiring, but how long they get people to work and how much they earn is almost entirely out of Government's hands.

This is always going to be an issue that opposition parties can run on, but the test of Bill Shorten isn't just to say "people need a pay rise". It's how the heck is the Government going to give them one?

Power bills are out of control with a 16 per cent rise in the number of people in Queensland who have had their electricity cut because they couldn't pay the bills.

The State Government is pushing for a 50/50 renewable energy target, but it will cost billions to build wind, solar and hydro to even match the job that coal does.

I have no problem with a transition to new technology, but people deserve to be told the truth.

Someone has to pay and it's either going to be the customer or the taxpayer.

Either way, it's you.

The further north you go, the more tin-eared are the calls from Canberra to shop around for a better deal.

That's a bit hard to do when there's only one power company.

One of the clearest battle lines is going to be about house prices.

Some 62.2 per cent of Queenslanders own or are trying to pay off their home.

Labor's pitch is to cut tax negative gearing on existing homes and that gives the PM a real chance to make this election not just local, but about your quarter acre block.

People may say they want prices to fall so kids can get into the market, but are they willing to give up how much they'll get for their own house to make that happen?

But perhaps there is one issue that matters more than any other outside the cities, and it's one they never talk about - water.

While the Prime Minister has secured Townsville water supply for the next 50 years, people want dams.

More people live in Queensland than ever before, and someone needs to build them, now.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last night appeared on a special edition of Paul Murray Live. The event was hosted in Townsville and broadcast on Sky News