OPINION: Comparing lost pets to babies is too far

Anna Hartley
| 25th Jun 2017 3:41 PM
Now more than ever, there are businesses designed to let people farewell their pets in whatever way they like, and that's great. But saying losing a pet is like losing a child is going too far. Rob Williams

AS THE owner of one extremely adorable cattle dog cross, I really do understand how much pet owners love their animals.

As our recent story shows, more people are wanting to say goodbye to their pets with services or funerals.

Now more than ever, there are businesses designed to let people farewell their pets in whatever way they like.

VIDEO: New Ipswich business cremating your pets

When we put the story about a new pet crematorium opening in West Ipswich on Facebook, we had 60 people comment. Most said they would or have used a pet funeral service.

It's a wonderful way to say goodbye to a pet that has been a loved part of a family.

However, as much as I love my dog Lucy, I do worry when I hear people compare losing an animal to losing a human child.

In my role as a journalist I have listened to many heartbreaking stories of parents who have lost their infants in a number of ways.

Even after listening to their stories, I know I could never imagine that pain.

We all love our pets but, in my opinion, comparing losing a pet to a child undervalues the experience of many grieving parents out there.

Topics:  ipswich opinion pets

