OPINION: Anzac Day is a day that endures

Anzac Day parade through the Ipswich CBD on Wednesday.

Anzac Day parade through the Ipswich CBD on Wednesday. Rob Williams

WHILE many traditions seem to wane over the years, Anzac Day continues to capture the hearts of Australians like no other.

It's sacred.

It's a day that doesn't lend itself to the criticism and light-hearted mockery we sometimes see other public holidays attract.

We are protective over it like few other Australian institutions. This is a good thing.

It's good, that as a nation, we have a day that is non-political and non-religious that brings us together.

Anzac Day parade through the Ipswich CBD on Wednesday. Rob Williams

And while this is steeped in tradition and makes think back over more than a century of history, it is also in some ways a day that is evolving.

Each year, we hear more conversations about recognising our veterans who fought in battles that were not previously acknowledged.

We hear more conversations about including our younger veterans who have returned and are currently serving.

It's become an inclusive day and that's why after the last of our original Anzacs are gone, they will continued to be remembered and honoured each year.