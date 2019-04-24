Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Anzac Day parade through the Ipswich CBD on Wednesday.
Anzac Day parade through the Ipswich CBD on Wednesday. Rob Williams
News

OPINION: Anzac Day is a day that endures

24th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE many traditions seem to wane over the years, Anzac Day continues to capture the hearts of Australians like no other.

It's sacred.

It's a day that doesn't lend itself to the criticism and light-hearted mockery we sometimes see other public holidays attract.

We are protective over it like few other Australian institutions. This is a good thing.

It's good, that as a nation, we have a day that is non-political and non-religious that brings us together.

 

Anzac Day parade through the Ipswich CBD on Wednesday.
Anzac Day parade through the Ipswich CBD on Wednesday. Rob Williams

And while this is steeped in tradition and makes think back over more than a century of history, it is also in some ways a day that is evolving.

Each year, we hear more conversations about recognising our veterans who fought in battles that were not previously acknowledged.

We hear more conversations about including our younger veterans who have returned and are currently serving.

It's become an inclusive day and that's why after the last of our original Anzacs are gone, they will continued to be remembered and honoured each year.

More Stories

Show More
anzac day anzac day 2019 editor's picks opinion qt queensland times
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    From sprocket to chasing an Olympic dream

    premium_icon From sprocket to chasing an Olympic dream

    Cycling & MTB Ipswich BMX young gun achieves breakthrough win.

    Purse snatcher grabs the cash, leaves the dough

    premium_icon Purse snatcher grabs the cash, leaves the dough

    Crime Within minutes of the robbery, a woman's stolen bank cards were used

    Music idols inspire Ipswich singer to pen debut song

    premium_icon Music idols inspire Ipswich singer to pen debut song

    News A trip to the Musical Instrument Museum sparked her writing

    Aldi plans for store expansion get green light from council

    premium_icon Aldi plans for store expansion get green light from council

    Business Plans to grow Aldi's footprint in the fast-growing area are approved