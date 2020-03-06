Menu
Toilet paper roll on the edge of the bath. On the background of toilet.
News

OPINION: 2-ply toilet paper helps spread disease

Staff writer, qt@qt.com.au
6th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
With the increasing occurrence of corona and other winter viruses, do we dare hope that Riverlink and other centres will use decent four ply toilet paper instead of the disastrous two ply stuff currently supplied?

This disintegrates during use and must spread germs as some people do not even wash their hands after using the toilet and so touch the door handles as they leave, thus spreading the germs and possible sources of infection.

It will cost more, but it should be a normal part of public health to supply this all the time, but especially at times when infection control is foremost.

J. Holznagel

Address withheld

Ipswich Queensland Times

