Operation Blackhawk: a muddy good time

TOUGH GOING: Kids have a go at KiddyHawk last year. This year it's back at the Ipswich Turf Club infield.

OPERATION Blackhawk is back.

Over two days on June 30 and July 1 adults and kids as young as three can climb over obstacles and have fun in the mud.

Founder Soldier Dan has been running the military inspired obstacle courses for five years and bought it to Ipswich for the first time last year.

Last year's event was a sell out with 2000 adults and 2000 kids taking part in the capped event.

This year the Ipswich Turf Club obstacle course will again be capped at the same levels.

The adults Battlefield Challenge is a six kilometre military themed mud run, while the kids can have a go at KiddyHawk a purpose built two kilometre mud run for children aged 3-13 which takes about an hour to finish.

Soldier Dan said it took about 10 days to set up the mud run including making sure the kids sections were clean and safe.

Entrants go in waves and adults accompany their children making for a family event.

"You don't need any real fitness at all,” Soldier Dan said.

"You can go at your own pace. Any child should be fit enough and adults can walk the six kilometres.

"Our biggest demographic is females aged 35-40, we get a lot of parents.”

The adults course is designed at an entry level and takes about two hours to finish or 50 minutes if you wanted to run.

The team test all the obstacles at their purpose built facility in Victoria and have had no serious incidents in the past five years of operation.

"We're proud of our safety record, we spend a lot of time and effort on safety.”

Soldier Dan, who was in the British military before moving to Australia, said Operation Blackhawk was started as a fundraiser for Austism Spectrum Australia.

Participants are encouraged to fundraise ahead of the event and every year Operation Blackhawk donates to ASA to help build schools for those on the spectrum.

Book tickets online at www.operationblackhawk.com.