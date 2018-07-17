Opera Queensland stars to perform in Boonah

POPULAR ACT: Emily Burke will be performing in Boonah this Saturday night.

BOONAH District Cultural Foundation operates to encourage and develop all manner of cultural activities with the region and as part of that plan, each year brings to Boonah a concert featuring international quality artistes.

In 2017 it brought guitarist Karin Schaupp and cellist Umberto Clerici in an extraordinary concert.

In 2018, it is bringing three stunning performers from Opera Queensland to Boonah for another thrilling experience for music lovers. It's all the sexy bits of opera, designed specially to delight the senses.

Don Giovanni, Jason Berry-Smith and Emily Burke will take audiences on a musical journey. The talented stars of Opera Queensland will present the most beloved and recognisable hits of the opera world, from Handel to Mozart, Puccini to Verdi, as well as Gilbert and Sullivan.

Renowned accompanist Narelle French will also be playing at the grand piano.

The foundation's philosophy in presenting such concerts is to provide the opportunity for residents in Boonah and the surrounding districts to see world-class performers locally and at a fraction of the cost.

Up Close and Personal with Opera Queensland will be presented at the Boonah Cultural Centre on Saturday, July 21 at 7.30pm and tickets are now available.