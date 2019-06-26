Opera Queensland announces new regional tour

COMING SOON: Opera Queensland Mezzo Soprano Jessica Low will be visiting Ipswich as part of a new regional tour.

OPERA Queensland has announced a new regional tour where its singers will perform a cheeky, celebratory and ultimately reverend look at the art of dying.

Weaving some of the great operatic death scenes from Purcell to Wagner with contemporary pop songs from artists like Amy Winehouse and Kurt Cobain, Songs to Die For will be performed at the Ipswich Civic Centre on August 2.

Artistic director Patrick Nolan said the show revealed that a great song always spoke to the soul, regardless of when it was written.

"Art through the ages - whether visual, musical or theatrical - from Shakespeare to Goya, Mozart and Cobain, often focuses on mortality as a major theme," he said.

"Songs to Die Fore draws on the power of music to explore our relationship with death in ways that are both tender and laugh out loud funny.

"At the heart of Songs to Die For is our commitment to introduce new audiences to the diversity and power of opera as an art form."

Contemporary songs include Highway to Hell by ACDC, Never Tear us Apart by INXS and Good Morning Heartache by Billie Holiday.

Tickets are $45 each and are on sale now. Log on to www.ipswichciviccentre. com.au.