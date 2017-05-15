Opening marks a new age for local food, entertainment

THE sound of footsteps can once again be heard in the hallways of 88 Limestone St where, after 10 years of silence, the lights have been turned back on.

The Ipswich Technical College precinct, which once served as a centre of learning, has been reborn.

Its construction marked a new age for Ipswich.

In 1901 that moment was marked by a ceremony of the highest order when, Lord Lamington, Governor of Queensland at the time, was handed a special key to open the front doors on the college for the first time.

That historic moment was relived on Saturday evening when the precinct was once again formally opened by Queensland's Governor.

As Lord Lamington did a century ago, Governor Paul de Jersey remarked on the quality of the buildings, in all their detail, describing them as a coup for the city.

Now the former technical college will retake its place in the city as one of the most significant buildings only this time it will be home to a commercial, dining and entertainment precinct.

"It's wonderful the way the buildings have been restored rather than changed,” His Excellency de Jersey said.

"The entire city presents marvellously as a heritage precinct.”

He likened the distinguished group of buildings that now form 88 Limestone St to the heart of the city.

For developer James Long the entire ceremony marked the end of a four-year labour of love.

He thanked the tenants, particularly McNamara and Associates, for their support and revealed some quirky discoveries uncovered during the renovations.

"We found graffiti in the back of cupboards and a signature in chalk on the ceiling,” Mr Long, who has since discovered the chalk mark was left by a Public Works employee of the era, said.

"That will stay there for another 100 years”.

