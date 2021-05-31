Opening: All the photos inside Bunnings Plainland store

Get your shopping lists read, Bunnings Plainland is expected to open this week.

Just like the Lockyer community is counting down to open day, so too are the staff at Bunning’s newest store at Plainland.

Leading the team is 22-year-old Simon Funk, who later this week, will open the store to the public for the first time.

In an exclusive chat with the Gatton Star, Mr Funk told of his excitement to welcome the first customers through the door, as well as leading 100 local staff on their new career.

It’s Mr Funk’s first time opening a Bunnings Warehouse as a complex manager and he said the hype around Plainland’s store was “overwhelming”.

Bunnings Plainland store manager Simon Funk. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

“The team have been working tremendous amounts of hours and putting in a huge effort to get the shop to where it looks today, and even more when it opens,” he said.

The warehouse giant’s store at Plainland will cater to a regional and rural demographic with an oversized timber and nursery area.

“Inside the store it’s a bit more compact, but we have absolutely everything we would offer in a bigger warehouse but backed by an oversized timber and nursery,” Mr Funk said.

“We’re carrying items that we might not carry in our metro stores – like ride-on mowers, rural fencing supplies, Besser blocks and bigger bags of products.”

The store spans more than 9000 square meters, has 140 team members and about 200 car parks.

Staff have spent the past four weeks unpacking stock in preparation for open day.

“It’s really exciting that our warehouse really offers the community what they want,” Mr Funk said.

Having worked with Bunnings for six years, the store manager said the best part of the job was helping the customers.

Bunnings Plainland staff prior to the store's opening. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

“We are here to help our customers and it’s a business that’s been built on that,” he said.

“Also for me, I’ve got the opportunity to bring on more than 100 locals and provide them with careers. It’s not just a job, but a career that is hopefully meaningful to them.”

Bunnings Plainland will trade 6.30am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturdays and 7am to 6pm Sundays and public holidays.

It’s located at 4404 Warrego Highway Plainland and can be accessed from Endeavour Way.

Originally published as Opening: All the photos inside Bunnings Plainland store