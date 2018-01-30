Menu
Opening a new chapter for English learning

Cr Sheila Ireland with McGrath Springfield principals Steve Hodgson and Tracey Caruana.
Myjanne Jensen
by

MOVING to a new country can present many challenges, especially if you can't speak the language.

Springfield's McGrath Real Estate will hold a book drive to distribute donated books across three Ipswich community hubs to assist recent arrivals improve their English.

Principal Steve Hodgson said it was the perfect opportunity to give away unwanted books for a good cause.

"This is the first time we've done this. We've already received eight or nine archive boxes full of books,” he said.

Division Nine Councillor Sheila Ireland oversees the three hubs at Staines Memorial College, Fernbrooke State School and Redbank Plains State School. She said books were an important way for immigrant families to learn English but many couldn't afford them.

"It's important for children to learn to read. I could see an immediate use for them to be distributed throughout the three playgroups at these community hubs,” Cr Ireland said.

"The children can look at them at the centre and take them home and hopefully it will encourage them to learn more English.”

To donate books, visit the McGrath Springfield office at 16 Springfield Parkway during business hours up until Friday, February 23, or call 3818 3777 for more information.

Topics:  book drive community action education fernbrooke state school mcgrath springfield redbank plains state school sheila ireland staines memorial college

