'Open the safe or die': Family's night of terror

RESILIENT: Evelyn and Les Ray, days after a home invasion in January 2016, are recovering from the terrifying incident.

WHEN a group of armed men stormed Les Ray's Pine Mountain home in the dead of night, he was prepared to die.

Wearing black hoodies, gloves and skeleton masks and armed with a screwdriver and sawn-off shot guns, the men busted down their front door and ripped Mr Ray and his wife Evelyn from their beds.

The four men were there for his safe which was packed with tens of thousands of dollars worth of cash, guns and jewellery.

It was 3.30 on a morning of January 13, 2016 when Mr and Mrs Ray woke to find the men standing over them in their bedroom and before they could escape, they were dragged to the floor.

It was the start of what would be a terrifying five minutes as the men stormed their house and drove off in their Toyota Prado four-wheel-drive.

"It occurred to me that person shouldn't be there and I immediately reacted. I kicked him in the guts, I just lashed out with my foot, and he rushed in a got me in a headlock and just held me, I couldn't move," Mr Ray said.

"I jumped out of bed and then I looked up at his face and all I could see was his skeletal mask and on his forehead he had a head lamp that shone in my eyes. I thought this guy has got to be six foot three, this isn't going to end well. He was strong, I had no chance to fight back.

"I was told I had to open the safe or I would be killed. All the time I kept talking to them, I was saying there was no need for violence, you can have whatever you want, don't hurt my wife, and that seemed to calm them down.

"I knew if I refused to open the safe, they would hurt Evelyn. So I thought whatever is in the safe was just stuff, so I was happy to comply with them and give them whatever they want."

The 63-year-old said he wasn't scared of death and willing to accept his fate.

He turned to his years of military training and deep religious beliefs to calmly speak to his attackers, giving them what they wanted to get them out of his house as quickly as possible.

"My military service was with the 5/7 battalion Royal Australian Regiment and I served as an infantryman. I went to war in 1974 in a deployment known as Rifle Company Butterworth (RCB) in Malaysia. This was during a period of hostility known as the Second Malaysian Emergency or the Counter-Insurgency War," he said.

Mr Ray said he knew he had stay calm.

"I kept talking to them calmly. Even after I got hit in the head, I said 'guys there's no need for that' and that somehow put them off their game because they didn't expect me to be so calm.

"They calmed down and they just went about their work.

"I kept saying 'I'm an old man, I can't hurt you, you're getting what you want, there is no need for violence'.

"My military training taught me you always do the opposite of what the enemy wants you to do or what they expect you to do and that outs them off their game. They were a bit confused.

"I wasn't going to show any fear because it's my defiant nature.

"As soon as the intruder who was holding me left the room I immediately jumped up and I literally saw him leave through the front door. I called out to Evelyn and she immediately threw off the bedsheet and she grabbed the phone and was talking to the police even before the intruders had driven out of the driveway."

Mr Ray said the religious views he shared with his wife helped him to diffuse the situation.

"I really had no fear, I thought if that's it, that's it. Evelyn had exactly the same view. She decided to be a little bit defiant. If she was screaming or in pain, that would have affected what I did and I would have lost it," he said.

"Because Evelyn stayed clam, that gave me the strength to stay clam knowing full what I was doing was the best thing. I couldn't see or hear her.

"I didn't know if she had been knocked out or killed.

"She was forced to the floor and roughly treated. Her assailant tried to tie her up with duct tape and she wasn't being too compliant about that.

"She grabbed a sheet and put that over her head and he tied the tape around the sheet and her.

"My wife and I have a deep religious view and that was a factor as well. That religious view means me have a view on the next life so if this life has ended, so what we are going onto something better.

"We don't want to pass on yet but when it happens we are accepting of it and that's why we were both so calm. We have a deep belief that all is well."

Four jailed over home invasion

FOUR men assigned with different roles were armed with a screwdriver and sawn-off shot guns as they stole more then $80,000 worth of property from the Rays' Pine Mountain home.

Shaun David Molenda, 36, Michael Arthur O'Shea, 36, Matthew John Phillips, 34, and Justin Peacock, 27, were all sentenced to jail for the crime.

Phillips, 34, was the ringleader and planned for the group to drive to the home in a stolen car and rip the couple from their beds.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court on Friday to more than 15 offences including arson, deprivation of liberty and armed robbery.

He was sentenced to seven years' imprisonment with parole eligibility in October 2019.

A week after the home invasion, he ordered his co-accused Peacock wrap two of the stolen guns in plastic and bury them after "things started getting hot".

Peacock pleaded guilty Ipswich District Court on Friday to more than 10 offences and was sentenced to six years' imprisonment with parole eligibility in January 2019.

O'Shea was responsible for driving the get-away car and claimed he did not know what was happening inside the house.

O'Shea pleaded guilty to eight offences in Ipswich District Court in July including arson, common assault, deprivation of liberty, armed robbery and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He was sentenced to three years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years.

Molenda was the lookout and was also given $1000 after the crime.

He pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court in March to 24 charges including deprivation of liberty, robbery and arson as well as drug charges.

He was sentenced to two terms of imprisonment, three years suspended for five years and two years with immediate parole.